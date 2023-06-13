Heat prompts calls for mandatory air conditioning in seniors' residences

A seniors' advocacy group is calling for change, saying older adults need air conditioning.

A heat wave is hitting senior Manitobans without air conditioning hard.

Lorne McMahon, who lives in a 55+ Manitoba housing complex, says the heat in his suite is extreme.

"So unbearable you have to come outside just to breathe,” McMahon said.

He does not have air conditioning in his suite. To help with the heat - he drinks excessive amounts of water.

"Ice cold water every day. Sometimes my legs swell up so much that I have to go back to the hospital."

The Province of Manitoba says there are no requirements, either for Manitoba Housing or rental units, to have air conditioning.

McMahon’s neighbour Alain Esaron says he is managing.

"You get a breeze it calms us down,” Esaron said. “When the humidity is up then it's really bad."

Personal care home residents Stewart Barr and Karen Spence are trying to stay cool.

"It’s brutal but I follow a few basic rules,” Barr said. “I have a drink with me, I stay in the shade as much as possible, and when it gets to be too much - our suites are all air-conditioned."

Air conditioning in personal care home suites is not mandatory in Manitoba - unlike Ontario or British Columbia.

CanAge wants to see that change - nationally.

"We would love to see where there is a set list of standards met around comfort and quality of experience for those living in long-term care,” COO Jana Ray said.

She says comfort care is starting to change after the COVID-19 pandemic uncovered issued in personal care homes.

Barr and Spence say for them - having AC is a blessing. Barr says he’s glad they have the ability to cool off.

"Not like people who live in places who don't have air conditioning,” Barr said. ”I used to live that way. I would die now at my age."

Dr. Heejune Chang, a medical officer of health with the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority, is asking people to look out for others who might be vulnerable in the heat.

"If you look at the older adult population, their ability to regulate their body's internal temperature may be not as efficient in older age,” Chang said.

Chang says signs of excessive heat exposure for anyone could look like joint swelling, heat rash, or fainting. And heat exhaustion signs could include excessive sweating, excessive tiredness, and irrational behaviour.

If experiencing these signs, Change says to immediately get out of the sun or heat and try to cool down. If symptoms are severe or could possibly be heat stroke, she says to call 911.