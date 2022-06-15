Heat rolls in as thunderstorm warnings end in the GTA

It's now hot and hazy across much of the GTA as Environment Canada has ended thunderstorm warnings for Toronto, Halton-Peel, and York-Durham.

This morning, Canada's weather agency warned the region could expect conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, including large, nickle-size hail and heavy local downpours.

This line of severe thunderstorms, which is moved southeast at 50 kilometres an hour, ran from Aurora to Sandhill. The impacted locations include: Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, King City, Woodbridge, Wildfield, Malton, Kleinburg, Maple, Concord, Oak Ridges, Thornhill, Gormley, and Unionville.