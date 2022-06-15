Heat rolls in as thunderstorm warnings end in the GTA
Web Content Writer
Joanna Lavoie
It's now hot and hazy across much of the GTA as Environment Canada has ended thunderstorm warnings for Toronto, Halton-Peel, and York-Durham.
This morning, Canada's weather agency warned the region could expect conditions favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, including large, nickle-size hail and heavy local downpours.
This line of severe thunderstorms, which is moved southeast at 50 kilometres an hour, ran from Aurora to Sandhill. The impacted locations include: Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Markham, King City, Woodbridge, Wildfield, Malton, Kleinburg, Maple, Concord, Oak Ridges, Thornhill, Gormley, and Unionville.
