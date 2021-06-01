Heat streak grips Alberta

Edmonton and surrounding areas are under a heat warning with temperatures set to reach highs near 30 this afternoon, Wednesday and Thursday.

The heat warning also includes much of Alberta with the extreme north and western areas of the province excluded.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issues a heat warning when two or more consecutive days with 29-degree (or hotter) highs and morning lows in the mid-teens (or warmer).

Wednesday will likely be the hottest day of the week for Edmonton with a high of 30 or 31 degrees. The record high for June 2 is 32 degrees (set in 1970).

Thursday’s high is forecast to be 28 or 29 degrees and there’s a risk of thunderstorms later in the day.

The above-average temperatures will continue into Friday with a high in the mid 20s in Edmonton. Areas further west and northwest will cool to highs near 20 Thursday.

The Edmonton area cools off Saturday/Sunday with highs forecast to be in the mid to upper teens and a chance of showers on Saturday.