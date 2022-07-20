Heat warning and special weather statement for London-Middlesex

Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday in London-Middlesex and all surrounding areas.

A heat warning remains in effect as well as a special weather statement warning of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon into evening.

Daytime high temperatures are expected to reach near 31 C with humidex values in the upper 30s.

Tonight's overnight low near 20 C will provide little relief from the heat with slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. A few showers beginning this afternoon. Risk of a severe thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 10 or very high.

Wednesday Night: A few showers ending this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a severe thunderstorm early this evening. Low 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Friday: Sunny. High 33.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.

Sunday: Showers. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.