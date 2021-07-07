Heat Warning back in effect for Edmonton and area

With temperatures getting close to 30 today and expected to top out in the 29 to 33 degree range Thu/Fri/Sat, Environment and Climate Change Canada has re-issued a Heat Warning for Edmonton and area.

The last warning ended on Sunday and now we’re right back into another hot spell. This won’t be as lengthy or hit the same highs that last week’s heat wave did. However, it’s still going to be hot and there won’t be much relief at night with lows only dropping into the mid teens.

Temperatures will drop out of the 30s and back to highs in the mid 20s Sun/Mon. The heat will continue to be accompanied by dry conditions for most areas with no significant chance for precipitation in the Edmonton area or across much of northern Alberta until Saturday night.

The heat warning also includes areas to the south of Edmonton like Drayton Valley, Devon, Camrose and Wetaskiwin. All areas west of Edmonton from Highway 16 north to the border are under a heat warning and so too are the Fort McMurray, Fort Chipewyan, Lac La Biche and Bonnyville regions.

People in the warning zone are advised to watch for signs of heat stroke or heat exhaustion like dizziness/lightheadedness, confusion, fatigue, muscle cramps and a racing pulse. Any suffering any of these symptoms should get to a cooler place immediately and seek medical attention if necessary.

Remember to stay hydrated, take frequent breaks from the sun/heat (if you can) and avoid strenuous outdoor activity (especially during the hottest times of the day).