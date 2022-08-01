Heat warning continues, but Environment Canada predicts cooler temperatures Tuesday

The heat warning is expected to end Tuesday.

Environment Canada continued the heat warning for Calgary Monday, as temperatures were forecast to climb to 32 degrees, as a hot, sunny August long weekend came to a close.

"Cooler temperatures are expected on Tuesday bringing an end to this period of hot weather," the website said.

It also advised people enjoying the sun to be mindful of the possible impact of exposing themselves to the heat for a prolonged period of time.

That includes taking frequent breaks from the heat, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcoholic and caffeinated drinks to stay hydrated and not leaving children or pets in a hot vehicle.

"Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness," it said.

"Pay particular attention to individuals that can experience earlier or more severe effects from heat including infants, children, seniors, and individuals with pre-existing lung, heart, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions, outdoor workers, as well as those who are socially isolated."

For more heat health advice, visit: www.albertahealthservices.ca/news/heat.aspx.