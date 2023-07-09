Heat warning continues for City of Calgary
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Producer
Stephen Hunt
A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.
Environment Canada warned of daytime highs of around 30 degrees and a warm evening low of around 14 degrees. The humidex was 32, with a UV index of eight, or very high.
There's a risk of a late Sunday afternoon thunderstorm, however.
Temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat Monday, when the forecast high is 25 degrees.
