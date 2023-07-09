iHeartRadio

Heat warning continues for City of Calgary


Rafters take to the Bow River to cool off. A heat warning was in effect Sunday for Calgary. (File photo)

A heat warning continued for the City of Calgary Sunday afternoon.

Environment Canada warned of daytime highs of around 30 degrees and a warm evening low of around 14 degrees. The humidex was 32, with a UV index of eight, or very high.

There's a risk of a late Sunday afternoon thunderstorm, however.

Temperatures are expected to moderate somewhat Monday, when the forecast high is 25 degrees.

