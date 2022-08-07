Heat warning continues for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
A heat warning has been extended for Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent Monday.
Temperatures are expected to range in the low 30s but peak into the low 40s with humidex values added.
Residents are being warned to limit their exposure outside and drinks lots of water. People are also encouraged to check in on older family members and friends.
Relief is expected from the hot weather Tuesday.
-
Southwest attendant suffers broken back in hard landingA Southwest Airlines flight attendant suffered a compression fracture to a vertebra in her upper back during a hard landing last month in California, according to federal safety investigators.
-
Periods of drizzle, then mix of sun and cloud on Tuesday in OttawaEnvironment Canada’s weather forecast calls for periods of drizzle ending late morning, then a mix of sun and cloud.
-
One dead, two others hurt after collision in TorontoOne person is dead and two others are in serious condition after a two-vehicle collision on the border between Toronto and Vaughan on Tuesday morning.
-
Ottawa facing crossing guard shortageThe Ottawa Safety Council is looking to recruit close to 100 new guards to provide safety at intersections across the capital.
-
Tractor operator killed in rollover southeast of Tillsonburg, Ont. identifiedNorfolk OPP have identified the person killed in a farm tractor rollover crash last week.
-
Ashton Kutcher says he battled the debilitating disease vasculitis. Here's what it isAshton Kutcher revealed Monday he had battled a serious autoimmune disease that affected his hearing, sight and ability to walk for more than a year.
-
Anne Heche remains in critical condition as police continue to investigate her car crashAnne Heche has remained in critical condition since crashing her vehicle into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, according to a new representative for the actress.
-
Winnipeg police investigating shots fired in city's North EndWinnipeg police officers are investigating a report of shots fired in the city’s North End.
-
Missing Midland man sought by police and familyA man who walked away from a community residence has been reported missing by the police.