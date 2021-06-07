Heat warning continues in Ottawa

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and the region, with Environment Canada calling for soaring temperatures again on Monday.

The heat event started on Sunday, with temperatures reaching well above 30 C. On Monday, the weather agency is calling for a daytime high of 33 C with a humidex making it feel like 41.

The UV index on Monday will be 9, or "very high." There is also a 30 per cent chance of showers Monday afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm.

The heat warning covers Eastern Ontario, inckuding Ottawa, and regions along the Ottawa and St. Lawrence rivers.

Monday's overnight low will be 22 C.

Environment Canada says the hot weather will continue through Tuesday. Tuesday's forecast high is 31 C with a humidex of 39. There's a 60 per cent chance of showers that day, again with a thunderstorm risk.

After that, things are expected to gradually cool down for the rest of the week.

On Wednesday, expect a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 30 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 27 C.

And Friday will be cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 24 C.