Heat warning continues in Ottawa
A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and the region as this week's sweltering weather continues.
The high on Thursday will be 30 C, according to Environment Canada, with the humidex once again approaching 40.
Thursday will also be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.
The heat warning has been in effect since Sunday.
Humidex values are expected to approach 40 again on Friday before cooler and less humid air arrives Friday night.
Friday also has a 60 per cent chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.
Environment Canada is reminding people to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
The weekend is looking more temperate, with temperatures right around seasonal averages. Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C, and Sunday will be sunny and 25 C.
-
Sask. doctor wants mandatory masks in schools during Delta-led 4th waveA Regina infectious disease doctor wants the province and school divisions to mandate masks and other COVID-19 precautions for everyone in schools until young kids have the ability to get vaccinated.
-
Public health advocates slam appointment of business leader and Shandro backer to AHS boardConcerns are being expressed about a recent appointment to the board of Alberta Health Services by public health advocates.
-
‘It doubled’: Alberta power bills soaring along with the temperaturesSoaring temperatures this summer have had Albertans cranking up the air conditioning, and power bill.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks declared in Kelowna care homesThree more care homes in Kelowna are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19, Interior Health announced Thursday.
-
Cape Breton election candidates targeted by anonymous campaign attacksCandidates for the Liberals, Progressive Conservatives (PC) and New Democratic Party (NDP) spoke out Thursday about anonymous attack flyers against sitting MLAs in Sydney-Membertou and Sydney River-Mira-Louisbourg.
-
Long road ahead for Barrie residents displaced by tornadoIt's been a month since the EF2 tornado ripped through southeast Barrie.
-
VicPD looking to identify 3 men connected to vandalism of Capt. Cook statueVictoria police are looking to identify three people who are believed to be involved in the destruction of a Victoria statue on Canada Day.
-
Federal funds for Sault Ste. Marie trailsA series of trails in and around Sault Ste. Marie will be seeing some improvements as part of Federal Government funding for Trans-Canada Trail enhancements.
-
Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce extends WEVax Transportation ProgramThe WEVax Transportation Program offering free rides to vaccination clinics in the region has been extended until the end of September.