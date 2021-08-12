Heat warning continues in Ottawa

A heat warning remains in effect for Ottawa and the region as this week's sweltering weather continues.

The high on Thursday will be 30 C, according to Environment Canada, with the humidex once again approaching 40.

Thursday will also be mainly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm.

The heat warning has been in effect since Sunday.

Humidex values are expected to approach 40 again on Friday before cooler and less humid air arrives Friday night.

Friday also has a 60 per cent chance of showers and the chance of a thunderstorm.

Environment Canada is reminding people to drink plenty of water, stay in a cool place and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.

The weekend is looking more temperate, with temperatures right around seasonal averages. Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 24 C, and Sunday will be sunny and 25 C.