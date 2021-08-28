Heat Warning continues this weekend

A Heat Warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington, and Rondeau Park.

Environment Canada forecasting the continuation of Heat and humidity this weekend with temperatures feeling upwards of 42 C.

Officials warning of heat illness particularly for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

A mix of sun and cloud Saturday with a 60 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon along with the risk of a thunderstorm. High 32 C. Humidex 42 C. Low of 22 C.

A similar forecast Sunday with the addition of wind gusts upwards of 50 km/h. High of 32. Low of 19 C.

A mix of sun and cloud Monday. High of 30 C. Low of 17.

Cloudy skies Tuesday with a High of 25 C. Low of 16 C.

A mix of sun and cloud returns Wednesday, High of 25 C. Low of 13.

Sunshine is expected Thursday. High of 26 C. Low of 14 C.