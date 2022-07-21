Heat warning continues through Windsor-Essex
Thunderstorm and tornado warnings are down but a heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton.
Daytime high temperatures in the low thirties with humidex values near 40 are expected for the next four days. Overnight lows in the low twenties will provide little relief from the heat.
Slightly cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday.
Thursday: Mainly sunny. Wind becoming west 30 km/h gusting to 50 early this morning. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 9 or very high.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 21.
Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers early in the morning. Clearing in the morning. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.
Saturday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 31.
Sunday: Showers. Windy. High 29.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.
