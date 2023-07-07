Heat warning down, humidity still up

The heat warning for London-Middlesex and all of southern Ontario has come down.

More seasonal temperatures are on the way for the next several days but humidity will still be a factor.

A slight chance of showers to end the weekend comes into play as well as more showers towards the middle of the week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Friday: Sunny. Wind north 20 km/h. High 27. Humidex 32. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Clear. Low 12.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 7 or high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.

Monday: Sunny. High 29.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Wednesdays: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 25.