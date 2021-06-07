Heat warning extended for much of northeastern Ontario; thunderstorm watch issued for Timmins

Environment Canada extended heat warnings across northeastern Ontario on Monday afternoon, and issued a thunderstorm watch for the Timmins area.

Areas under heat warnings include Greater Sudbury, West-Nipissing, French River, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama, Foleyet, Markstay – Warren and St. Charles.

Timmins is also under a heat warning, as is Little Abitibi, Kesagami Lake, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls. A thunderstorm watch is also in effect for Timmins, Cochrane and Iroquois Falls.

Extended heat warnings come into effect when the weather stays at 29 degrees C or above during the day and 18 degrees C or above at night or the humidex reaches 36 or above.

“While being COVID safe, frequently visit or check-in on neighbours, friends, and older family members, especially those who are chronically ill, to make sure that they are cool and hydrated,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ health protection division, said in a news release Monday.

Hot weather can lead to dehydration and illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, heat edema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat rash, heat cramps (muscle cramps), and even death.

People who are at higher risk include older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illicit drugs, and those who work or exercise in the heat.

Symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine. If you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms, contact a health care professional, friend, or family member for help. In emergencies, call 911.

In Timmins, Environment Canada said thunderstorms are expected to develop late this afternoon or this evening and may become severe with nickel-sized hail and wind gusts nearing 90 km/h.

"Brief heavy downpours will also be a threat," the weather forecaster said. "The highest chance for severe thunderstorms will exist near the Quebec border."

"Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!" the release added.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce large hail, damaging winds or torrential rainfall.