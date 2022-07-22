Heat warning for fourth consecutive day

Several regions in southern Ontario including Windsor-Essex continue to be under heat warnings for a fourth consecutive day Friday, with sweltering conditions expected to last into Saturday.

Much of the province has been experiencing scorching, humid weather this week, with daytime temperatures in the low 30s, but feeling like the upper 30s with humidex values.

Forecasts call for temperatures to approach the upper 30s with humidity in most regions today, and a 40-degree humidex on Saturday.

The weather agency has said overnight lows near 20 C in most regions will provide little relief from the heat. It says there's a possibility of the heat stretching into Sunday, however it expects cooler temperatures by then.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 9 or very high.

Friday Night: Clear. Increasing cloudiness before morning. Low 20.

Saturday: Mainly cloudy. 40 pe rcent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 70. High 31. Humidex 39. UV index 8 or very high.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 29.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.

