Heat warning for much of northern Ontario

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for communities in northern Ontario that stretch from the Manitoba to Quebec borders north of Highway 11.

Hot and humid conditions will continue through Wednesday with temperatures reaching up to 41 C with the humidex.

"Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high-risk category," the country's weather service said on Monday. "Watch for effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heatstroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

It is recommended to keep drinking water even if you do not feel thirsty, stay in a cool place and schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day when possible.

Low temperatures are expected to be 17 to 22 C with high temperatures at 29 to 34 C, and 35 to 41 C including the humidity.

Communities affected include: