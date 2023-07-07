Heat warning for Ottawa expected to end Friday night
The heat warning that's been in effect for much of the week continues Friday, but it is expected to come to an end by the evening.
The day started with thunder and lightning for some in the capital. Friday's high of 28 C will feel more like 35 with the humidex factored in. The UV index is 7 or high.
With another hot and humid day on the way, be sure to watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions. Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.
Environment Canada says there's 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with a risk of a thunderstorm and fog patches developing overnight. The overnight low is 17 C.
Saturday will be mainly sunny with a high of 27 C and humidex of 32. The UV index will be 9 or very high.
Showers are possible on Sunday with a high of 26 C.
-
'I'm coming home': NBA podcaster who quit his job to play pickup around the world brings tour to TorontoLeigh Ellis was already living any basketball fan’s dream.
-
Two people seriously injured in King City collision that shut down Highway 400Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Saturday night in King City.
-
2 cyclists collide in west Toronto: one critically injured, other flees the sceneA cyclist has been critically injured after two cyclists collided early Saturday afternoon in Toronto’s west end.
-
-
Ottawa Hospital to pay city $12.9M to allow long-term care project to go through near Riverside CampusA slice of land near the Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus could one day become a major long-term care and retirement complex, but it would require city council not act on an agreement between the city and the hospital over land use.
-
Masoli injured again as Ticats beat Redblacks 21-13Ottawa's Jeremiah Masoli, in his season debut, left in the second quarter with a leg injury. The 34-year-old was trying to roll out to his right when, untouched, he fell to the turf and immediately clutched his left leg.
-
Montpellier Road in Greater Sudbury reponed after a serious crashA crash has closed Montpellier Road between 5052 Montpellier Road and Wilderness Road in the Greater Sudbury community of Chelmsford on Saturday night.
-
Victoria nurse receives week-long suspension for not helping colleague, misplacing medication: collegeA Victoria nurse has had his registration suspended for one week due to a long list of “practice issues” he accumulated while working at a long-term care facility, the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives said.
-
Hockey tournament remembers local players lost in bus crashOn Saturday, the Humboldt Broncos players killed in a 2018 bus crash were honoured through the sport they loved.