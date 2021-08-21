Heat Warning for Ottawa: Hottest Aug. 21 in 100 years in the forecast for Ottawa

The hottest Aug. 21 in Ottawa in more than 100 years is in the forecast today, as hot and humid weather continues to blanket the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with the humidex making it feel like 41 degrees.

"Hot and humid conditions expected this weekend. The hottest day appears to be today," said Environment Canada.

"Temperatures may be a degree or so lower Sunday and Monday, although confidence in this slight cooling trend is low. However, temperatures may once again rise to the low thirties early next week."

The forecast calls for a high of 33 C today, which would be the hottest temperature ever recorded on Aug. 21 at the Ottawa Airport. The record for warmest Aug. 21 at the Ottawa Airport was 32.8 C, set back in 1955.

According to the Twitter handle @YOW_Weather, a temperature of 35.6 C was recorded at an old weather station in Ottawa in 1916.

With a forecast high of 33°C, tomorrow could be #Ottawa's hottest Aug 21st since 1916. #OttWeather pic.twitter.com/KFqtvOQUX6

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today with a 40 per cent chance of showers. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. The high will be 33 C, with the humidex making it feel like 41.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Low 20.

Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers. A high of 31 C, with the humidex making it feel like 39 degrees.

The forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Monday will see a high of 28 C, while it will be 30C on Tuesday.

The normal temperatures for this time of a year are a high of 24 C, and a low of 14 C.

RECORD TEMPERATURES ON FRIDAY

Friday's high of 32.8 C tied a record for warmest Aug. 20 at the Ottawa Airport.

It was also 32.8 C on Aug. 20, 1955.

@YOW_Weather said a temperature of 36.7 C was recorded at an old weather station in Ottawa on Aug. 20, 2916.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. (Sports Hall of Fame – 1st Floor Heritage building)

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

The emergency cooling centres are set up to ensure users can practice proper physical distancing and have access to water. Residents should bring a mask with them if they have one.