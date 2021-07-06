Heat warning for parts of Simcoe County

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus as temperatures are expected to climb to 34 C.

The Simcoe Muskoka Health Unit (SMDHU) urges locals to be careful and look for ways to avoid overheating.

The health unit said when temperatures are high, the risk of overexertion, heat exhaustion, dehydration or heat stroke increases.

According to the health unit, the most vulnerable to overheating are infants and young children, frail elderly and people with chronic lung conditions or those taking certain prescription drugs.

SMDHU is urging everyone to stay hydrated with non-caffeinated drinks and don't wait until you're thirsty, and, if possible, stay cool indoors.

For those who must be outside today, the health unit suggests people stay in the shade and make sure you wear and reapply sunscreen, wear a broad-brimmed hat, sunglasses and lightweight, light-coloured and loose-fitting clothing.