Heat warning for Sudbury area starting Sunday

A heat warning is expected for the next several days in the Sudbury District, Environment Canada said Saturday.

Heat warnings have been issued for Greater Sudbury and area, Markstay, West-Nipissing, French River, Chapleau, Missinaibi Lake, Gogama and Foleyet beginning Sunday.

These warnings are issued when the forecast rises for two days to 29°C or above during the day and 18°C or above at night or the humidex is 36° or above.

“With hot, humid weather in the forecast for the next few days,” Public Health Sudbury and Districts said in a news release, “Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning … beginning July 17.”

The heat and humidity is expected to continue until midweek.

“People who are most at risk include, older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illicit drugs, and those who work or exercise in the heat,” the release said.

“Although some individuals are at higher risk, anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses,” said Burgess Hawkins, a manager with Public Health Sudbury & Districts’ Health Protection Division.

“Everyone should take precautions.”

Public Health Sudbury & Districts offers information on beating the heat on their website.

Know the signs and symptoms of heat-related illness. They include dizziness, nausea, vomiting, headache, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination. If you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms, contact a health care professional or friends and family member for help.

Alerts issued by Environment Canada can be monitored on their website.