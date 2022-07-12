Heat warning in effect for Calgary as temperatures expected to reach 30 C

The sun is shining on the Stampede city but the return of blistering conditions carries with it significant health concerns.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for Calgary and areas of southern Alberta as the temperature is expected to hover around 30 C (86 F) on Tuesday, with overnight lows of roughly 15 C (59 F) offering little reprieve in the days to come

The warning comes as Calgarians and tourists flock to the Calgary Stampede, which is back at full capacity for the first time since 2019.

With how packed the Stampede Park midway gets with people milling about, it will be even hotter for those in the thick of the crowd.

Heat stroke can affect anyone, but people over the age of 50 are more at-risk as are those with pre-existing lung, kidney, or heart conditions. Heat stroke warning signs include dizziness, headaches, nausea or rapid heartbeat and breathing.

Staying hydrated is crucial during a heatwave.

Unlike previous years, mobile water refill stations are not available on the Stampede grounds. A Calgary Stampede employee tells CTV News that visitors can bring a water bottle to the park and refill it in the permanent buildings on Stampede Park including the Nutrien Western Event Centre or the Big Four Building.

Other preventative measures to reduce the risk of heat stroke include:

Wearing loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing;

Spending time indoors;

Wearing sunscreen with an 50 SPF level or stronger; and,

Avoid drinking too many sugary or alcoholic drinks, which can lead to dehydration.

The scorching conditions are expected to last until Saturday, with highs of 31 C expected on Wednesday and Friday.