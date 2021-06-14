Heat warning in effect for Calgary, surrounding areas

Environment Canada issued an extreme heat warning for Calgary and areas east of the city Sunday, the warning is set to last for a few days.

“Temperatures reaching 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected for the next 3 days,” said the Environment Canada warning.

Calgary is forecasted to hit a high of 30 degrees Monday afternoon. The warning is set to end on Monday for the city, but other areas should expect to continue to see extreme heat for another day, according to Environment Canada.

They warn people in affected regions to take frequent breaks from the heat, drink plenty of water, reschedule outdoor activities for cooler parts of the day and to not leave children or pets in cars.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.