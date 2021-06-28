Heat warning in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario

A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario.

The alert from Envirionment Canada warns of afternoon temperatures in excess of 30 degrees and humidex values near 40, with very little relief from the heat overnight.

According to Environment Canada, Monday's high will be 33 C with a humidex of 40 and a UV index of 8 or very high.

There is a chance of showers, and wind will gust to 40 km/h.

There is a chance of showers in the evening hours. Overnight, the sky clears, with a muggy low of 20 C.

Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 36, along with a UV index of 10 or very high.

There's a strong chance of showers in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 25 C.

July arrives on Thursday, with clouds and a chance of showers and high of 22 C.

City opens cooling centres

The City of Ottawa is opening emergency cooling centres during the heat warning. Two locations opened Monday and four sites will be open on Tuesday.

Opening on Monday, June 28 until 7 p.m.:

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave, W. (Sports Hall of Fame – 1st Floor Heritage building)

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

The following sites will be open on Tuesday, June 29:

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Jules Morin Park Fieldhouse, 400 Clarence St. E.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

Tips for protecting yourself and helping others during hot weather from Ottawa Public Health