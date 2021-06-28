Heat warning in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario
A heat warning is in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau and parts of eastern Ontario.
The alert from Envirionment Canada warns of afternoon temperatures in excess of 30 degrees and humidex values near 40, with very little relief from the heat overnight.
According to Environment Canada, Monday's high will be 33 C with a humidex of 40 and a UV index of 8 or very high.
There is a chance of showers, and wind will gust to 40 km/h.
There is a chance of showers in the evening hours. Overnight, the sky clears, with a muggy low of 20 C.
Tuesday will be sunny with a high of 29 C and a humidex of 36, along with a UV index of 10 or very high.
There's a strong chance of showers in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 25 C.
July arrives on Thursday, with clouds and a chance of showers and high of 22 C.
City opens cooling centres
The City of Ottawa is opening emergency cooling centres during the heat warning. Two locations opened Monday and four sites will be open on Tuesday.
Opening on Monday, June 28 until 7 p.m.:
- City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave, W. (Sports Hall of Fame – 1st Floor Heritage building)
- Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.
The following sites will be open on Tuesday, June 29:
- Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.
- Jules Morin Park Fieldhouse, 400 Clarence St. E.
- Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.
- Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.
Tips for protecting yourself and helping others during hot weather from Ottawa Public Health
- Drink plenty of water and avoid alcohol and caffeine
- Avoid heavy outdoor activity
- Wear a hat, light and loose-fitting clothing, sunscreen and sunglasses when outside
- Bring an umbrella and water when leaving home in case you need to wait outdoors in the heat, such as waiting to enter a store in a lineup
- Cool off in an air-conditioned space when available
- Cool off in the shade or at a park or greenspace.
- Use a fan and mist your skin with water
- Take cool baths and showers as often as needed or soak hands and/or feet in cool water
- Breastfeed according to your child’s cues and drink plenty of water if you are breastfeeding. See our Parenting in Ottawa website for more info on keeping children safe during hot weather
- Keep your home cool by closing blinds and curtains on any windows facing the sun
- Open windows at night once the outdoor air is cooler than the indoor air; close windows in the morning before hotter air comes in.
- Use fans at night to help exhaust warm indoor air and bring in cool outdoor air
- Talk to your doctor, nurse or pharmacist if you are taking medications as some can make it harder to control body temperature.
- Stay connected with people in your community who have a difficult time coping with hot weather and those who live alone. Check on them regularly
- Keep at least one extra mask on hand in case the one you're using becomes wet or sweaty.