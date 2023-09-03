Heat warning in effect for parts of Middlesex County

Environment Canada has issued a warning for the Strathroy, Komoka, and Western Middlesex County areas as temperatures are expected to climb up to 35C.

The warning was issued Sunday and will continue through at least mid-week.

According to the forecaster, a hot airmass is expected to affect the area with daytime highs nearing 29 to 32C. As the week goes on, highs are expected to increase to near 31 to 35C.

The hottest days look to be on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humidex values may reach up to 40.

Overnight lows for some areas will fall to just below alert criteria, mainly in rural areas.

According to Environment Canada the humidex values and daytime highs will be “very atypical of early September.”