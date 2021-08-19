Heat warning in effect for Toronto, humidex values of up to 40 expected through Friday

Toronto is now under a heat warning as humidex values are expected to climb as high as 40 into the weekend.

Environment Canada issued the warning Thursday evening as the city baked under 29 C heat.

Maximum temperatures of 30 to 32 C, with humidex values between 36 and 40, are expected through Friday with the cooler temperatures only moving in on Saturday.

The weather agency advises the public to drink plenty of water, even before you feel thirsty, and to stay in a cool place to beat the heat.

“Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach the high risk category,” Environment Canada said.

“Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.”

Residents are asked to check on family, friends and neighbours and to make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Pets should also never be left alone inside a parked vehicle.

It’s worth noting that other regions in the Greater Toronto Area are not included in the heat warning issued Thursday, despite similarly high temperatures observed in those areas.

In response to the warning, starting Friday at 11 a.m., the City of Toronto will open eight emergency cooling stations which will offer the public an accessible, air-conditioned place to rest indoors and receive a drink.

The cooling stations are located at:

East York Civic Centre – 850 Coxwell Ave.

Etobicoke Civic Centre – 399 The West Mall • Metro Hall – 55 John St.

North York Civic Centre – 5100 Yonge St.

Scarborough Civic Centre – 150 Borough Dr.

Domenico Di Luca Community Centre – 25 Stanley Rd.

Don Montgomery Community Centre – 2467 Eglinton Ave.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre, 220 Cowan Ave.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols, including physical distancing, mandatory use of masks, and hand washing, will be in effect at all cooling locations.

For more information on how to beat the heat in Toronto click here.