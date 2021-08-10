Heat warning in effect for Waterloo Region, Guelph as hot and humid conditions roll in
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo Region and the Guelph area as humidex values are expected to reach 40 for the next three days.
The weather agency says hot and humid conditions will continue this week, with daytime temperatures in the high twenties and low thirties on Wednesday and Thursdays.
Combined with high humidity could push humidex values to around 40 each day, including Friday.
Environment Canada says temperatures will remain above 20 degrees each night and "provide little relief from the heat."
The warning is in effect for the Region of Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Wellington County, Guelph, Erin, Mount Forest and Arthur.
According to the weather warning bulletin, cooler and less humid air is expected to arrive by the weekend.
The weather agency is warning the risks of extreme heat are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working outdoors.
Residents are advised to drink plenty of water, stay indoors and seek out cool places such as swimming pools or air-conditioned public buildings.
