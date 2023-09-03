Heat warning in effect for Waterloo-Wellington

Nearly all of Ontario, including Waterloo region and Wellington County, will be feeling the effects of a heat event throughout the week.

Environment Canada stated that the event was starting Sunday for Waterloo-Wellington.

Throughout the week, temperatures will hover between 30 and 34 degrees with humidex near 40. The hottest days are expected to be Tuesday and Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be in the high teens and low 20s.

"Humidex values and daytime highs will be very atypical of early September," Environment Canada said in their Sunday statement.

The agency says a cold front will come through Thursday and end the heat event.

Signs of heat-related illness can include swelling, rash, and cramps.

Similar heat warnings are in place for Grey-Bruce, Huron-Perth, Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand, Oxford-Brant, Toronto, London, and nearly all of Ontario.