Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

Heat warnings are in effect for most of southern Ontario on Tuesday.

The three-day heat event continues through Wednesday in Windsor-Essex with maximum temperatures expected to be higher today and Wednesday, possibly reaching the mid 30s, according to Environment Canada.

The weather authority also warns that hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the air quality health Index approaching the high risk category.

Check on older family, friends and neighbours. Make sure they are cool and drinking water.

Tuesday: Sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 35. Humidex 43. UV index 10 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 23.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Becoming sunny late in the afternoon. High 32.

Thursday: Sunny. High 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 32.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 32.

Sunday: Cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 27.