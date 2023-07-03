Heat warning in effect for Windsor-Essex

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Windsor-Essex.

The forecaster says a “heat event” begins on Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high twenties to low thirties. Minimum temperatures are predicted to be in the high teens to low twenties. Humidex High thirties to low forties.

The heat is supposed to last into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday for eastern regions.

“Areas near the lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland. These hot and humid conditions will begin to end from west to east Wednesday night,” said the warning.

Environment Canada said hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

The public is advised to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday: Sunny this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 20.

Wednesdays: Sunny in the morning and early in the afternoon then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 38. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers. High 27.

Friday: Sunny. High 25.

Saturday: Sunny. High 29.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29.