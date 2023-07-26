Sizzling heat alert sweeps southern Ontario

A heat warning is in effect for Elgin, Huron-Perth, London-Middlesex and Sarnia-Lambton.

Hot and humid conditions are expected Wednesday through Friday with temperatures today expected to reach 30 C.

Thursday will be slightly cooler but still very humid with humidex values in the upper 30s.

"We could see some severe weather in parts of southern Ontario... heavy downpours are possible Wednesday afternoon — a warm front will slowly lift northward with scattered showers and thunderstorms expected to continue as we head into Wednesday night," said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can result in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high risk category.

Watch for the effects of heat illness including, swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

HERE'S A LOOK AT THE REST OF THE FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny. A mix of sun and cloud late this afternoon with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming south 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning. High 30. Humidex 37. UV index 9 or very high.

Wednesday Night: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Showers at times heavy with a few thunderstorms beginning this evening then changing to 30 per cent chance of showers after midnight. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Local amount 30 to 40 mm. Wind south 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 this evening. Low 20.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 28. Humidex 37. UV index 8 or very high.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 per cent chance of showers. High 32.

Saturday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 25.

Monday: Sunny. High 25.