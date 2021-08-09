Heat warning in effect; with humidex expected to feel like 40

A heat warning is in effect for the capital region - hot and humid conditions are expected.

Environment Canada says tropical air is on the way- temperatures today and Tuesday will soar to the low thirties. Temperatures will be hot overnight.

Monday will be a mix of sun and clouds, chance of showers early in the day. The high will be 31, but feel like 40.

Overnight, conditions will clear with a low of 20 degrees.

Health officials advise you to limit your time outside, and drink lots of water.

Tuesday- it will be sunny in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with chance of showers late in the afternoon.

Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, high 29 degrees.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: