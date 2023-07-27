Heat warning issued as temperatures rise

As temperatures continue to rise, Waterloo region and surrounding areas have been placed under a heat warning.

Environment Canada issued the warning Thursday morning around 5 a.m. for the Region of Waterloo and Southern Wellington County.

According to the weather agency, hot and humid conditions are expected through Friday.

Very humid conditions are expected Thursday with humidex values in the upper thirties.

On Friday, the temperature is expected to reach forty degrees with humidex values in many areas.

Cooler temperatures are expected Saturday.

Environmental scientists claim July could be the hottest month we’ve seen in thousands of years.

It’s being reminded that hot and humid air can bring deteriorating air quality.

Residents should also watch for the effect of heat illness. The following are signs:

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting

Heat exhaustion

Heat stroke

Environment Canada added that drinking plenty of water before you feel thirsty is important.

A list of the cooling centres in Waterloo region can be found here.