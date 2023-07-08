Heat warning issued for Calgary

Parts of southern Alberta, including Calgary were under a heat warning Saturday.

Daytime highs were expected to be near 30, with overnight lows dropping to around 14, Environment Canada said on its website.

Calgarians were doing what they could to beat the heat, including spending time in the shade or down by the Bow River.

If you are going to be outside at, say, Stampede, Alberta Health Services says it's best to drink plenty of water and try to steer clear of booze or caffeinated drinks.