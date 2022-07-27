Heat warning issued for Calgary, storm potential this weekend

AFTERNOON UPDATE: The heat warning is here, and the early-afternoon temperature has already climbed to 27 C; there's a non-zero chance we peak at the 29 C marker, officially kicking off this heat wave.

I mentioned earlier that Monday likely peaks the structure of this round of heat warnings, and now it's in the five-day forecast as proof... the rapid cooling for our evenings is still slated to open us to showers. Thundershower potential still exists, though these storms, similar to what's happening along the Banff and K-Country today; there's a chance for stormy weather, but a cap of calm might stop it before it starts.

MORNING EDITION: Environment Canada issued heat warnings across Alberta on Wednesday, encompassing a swathe of the province through the Peace Region and down the QE-2/Highway 2 corridor to Claresholm.

This is in advance of Thursday’s heat-warned criteria hit.

Our weekend temperatures have cooled, slightly, but Monday, too, is in the thirties.

Today offers potential instability along the foothills corridor west of the city; however, there remains a large mass of stable air there, so travelers through Banff or K-Country only have a chance of these storms at this time.

Lastly, the element remains: we have showers and potential thundershowers possible in the afternoon and evening Friday, and that chance carries over into Saturday and Sunday, driven on the back of this heat.

Your five day forecast:

Wednesday

Evening: clear, low 14 C

Thursday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: mainly clear, low 14 C

Friday

Sunny, then p.m. chance of showers, thundershowers

Daytime high: 31 C

Evening: some cloud, low 16 C

Saturday

Sunny

Daytime high: 28 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, thundershowers, low 16 C

Sunday

Sunny

Daytime high: 29 C

Evening: some cloud, chance of showers, thundershowers, low 14 C

Monday

Sunny

Daytime high: 30 C

Evening: some cloud, low 13 C

