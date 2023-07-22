iHeartRadio

Heat warning issued for Calgary through early next week


A young boy runs through a fountain at a splash park trying to beat the heat in Calgary, Alta., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh)

A heat warning was issued for Calgary by Environment Canada early Saturday.

Temperatures are anticipated to exceed 29 degrees, combined with overnight lows of around 14 degrees for a number of days, likely lasting into early next week.

There's a chance of afternoon showers with a possibility of a thunderstorm late Saturday afternoon or early this evening.

Air quality for the Calgary area is good, with a number of festivals and other events scheduled for the weekend.

