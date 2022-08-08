Heat warning issued for Calgary with hot weather expected all week

Calgary is expected to see temperatures ranging between 29 C to 34 C on Monday, leading to a heat warning from Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

Heat warnings are issued when high temperature are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses like heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Issued just before 7 a.m., the heat warning cautions that residents should monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness.

Calgarians are advised to take the following precautions to protect themselves and their families:



Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day;

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible;

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated; and

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle, for any length of time.

ECCC expects temperatures to moderate slightly on Monday night and on Tuesday before the heat returns on Wednesday.

For more heat health advice, you can visit Alberta Health Service's website.