Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning covering eastern Vancouver Island this week.

The weather office says temperatures could reach close to 30 C in and around Duncan, B.C., and Nanaimo, B.C., while overnight lows of 16 C are predicted.

The stretch of hot weather is expected to subside Friday, with slightly cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

Environment Canada says heat risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with chronic illnesses.

Residents are advised to drink plenty of water and limit strenuous exercise outdoors.