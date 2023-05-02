Heat warning issued for Edmonton, surrounding areas

The extreme heat is coming back Wednesday and Thursday.

Afternoon highs will be in the 27- to 30-degree range for Edmonton and area with morning lows in the mid to upper teens.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a heat warning for the City of Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Regions from Athabasca south to Rimbey and Camrose, as well as the Evansburg area east to Vegreville are also included in the warning.

Residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler times of the day (the hours of 3 to 7 p.m. will be the hottest)

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled spaces where possible

Stay hydrated with water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages

Check for your children or pets before leaving your vehicle and never leave anyone or a pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting and unconciousness.

Infants, children, seniors and people with lung, heat, kidney, nervous system, mental health or diabetic conditions are most susceptible to the negative impacts of the heat, as are outdoor workers and those who are socially isolated.