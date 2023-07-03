Heat warning issued for London and surrounding areas

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for London, Ont.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s to low 30s and minimum temperatures are predicted to be in the high teens to low 20s.

During the day, the humidex values are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s.

Areas near the Great Lakes could be slightly cooler than regions further inland.

According to Environment Canada, the heat is supposed to last into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday for eastern regions.

Here's how to cope with the heat

“I think what distinguishes this one is the high humidity, we’re going to see humidex values of 40,” said Dave Phillips, senior climatologist for Environment Canada referring to Ontario’s first heat warning of the summer.

“So it’s going to feel like jungle humidity, and those temperatures always seem a little more difficult and hard to handle when you have that humid air,” he added.

At this time the Middlesex London Public Health Unit (MLHU) is not issuing a heat warning. However, surrounding health units have, including the Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) which is advising people to watch out for heat-related illnesses.

Environment Canada advises people to watch for effects of heat illness such as swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

“Our bodies are trying to stay cool and it’s harder to do that the warmer it is out,” said Amy Pavletic, SWPH program manager of environmental health. “So if you find your breathing is more laboured or you’re really hot, or you get to the point that you’re chilled because your body is working hard to cool itself down, then that can be a sign of heat stroke.”

For those in need of a place to cool down indoors, a spokesperson for the City of London said that any one of London’s community centres will operate as a cooling centre while they’re open.

The public is advised to drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place.

A list of centres and hours of operation can be found on the City of London’s website.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening. Low 19.

Wednesday: Sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36. UV index 10 or very high.

Thursday: Cloudy with 70 per cent chance of showers or thunderstorms. High 30.

Friday: Sunny. High 23.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27.