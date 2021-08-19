Heat warning issued for Ottawa: Hot and humid conditions ahead

A hot and humid weekend is in the forecast for the national capital region, as a heat warning blankets the region.

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa, warning it will feel like 40 degrees during the daytime until Monday.

"Hot and humid conditions expected through Sunday," said Environment Canada in a statement Thursday afternoon.

Daytime temperatures will range from 30 C to 32 C, with the humidex making it feel like 40.

"Cooler temperatures are expected on Monday. Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality and can cause the Air Quality Health Index to approach high risk category," said Environment Canada.

"Extreme heat affects everyone."

A heat warning was also issued for Ottawa last week.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm.

The temperature will reach 32 C, with a humidex of 42.

The weekend will see a mixed bag. Saturday will be 30 C with a mix of sun and cloud and a 60 per cent chance of showers - the humidity will make it feel like 41.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 28 C.