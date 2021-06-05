Heat warning issued for Ottawa, with record warm temperatures expected Sunday

Environment Canada has issued the first heating warning of the year for Ottawa, warning hot and humid weather will grip the capital for the next three days.

The weather agency says the "heat event" will run from Sunday to Tuesday, with daytime highs of 33 C all three days. The humidex will make it feel like 39 degrees on Sunday.

Overnight lows will be in the range of 20 C to 22 C until Wednesday.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a high of 33 C on Sunday, which would set a record for warmest June 6 in Ottawa history. The record is 32.8 C, set back on June 6, 1955.

The record for warmest June 7 is 35.1 C, set back in 1999. The record for warmest June 8 is 33.2 C, set back in 2011.

Here is a look at the Environment Canada forecast for Ottawa:

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers in the afternoon and the risk of a thunderstorm. High 33 C, with the humidex it will feel like 39. UV index is 8 (very high).

Sunday night: Partly cloudy in the evening and clear overnight. Low 22 C.

Monday: Sunny, with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. High 33 C with a humidex of 40.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High 33 C.

Wednesday. Clearing. High 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 23 C and a low of 12 C.

OTTAWA COOLING CENTRES

The city of Ottawa says four emergency cooling centres will open Monday.

The cooling centres at the following city facilities will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Hunt Club-Riverside Park Community Centre, 3320 Paul Anka Dr.

Ron Kolbus Lakeside Centre, 102 Greenview Ave.

Pat Clark Community Centre, 4355 Halmont Dr.

The city says it will extend the operation of cooling centres as required.

The emergency cooling centers are set up to ensure users can practice proper physical distancing and will have access to water. Residents should bring a mask with them to the cooling centres if they have one.