Heat warning issued for parts of northeastern Ontario

With hot, humid weather in the forecast for the next few days, Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the following locations:

- Greater Sudbury and vicinity

- West-Nipissing, French River

- Espanola, Massey and Killarney

- Manitoulin Island

- Markstay – Warren, St. Charles

Heat warnings are issued when the forecast rises for two days to 29 C or above during the day and 18 C or above at night, or the humidex is 36 or above.

"Continuous exposure to high levels of heat can lead to dehydration and illnesses such as heat stroke, heat exhaustion, heat fainting, heat edema (swelling of hands, feet and ankles), heat rash, heat cramps (muscle cramps), and even death," Public Health Sudbury & Districts said in a news release.

"People who are most at risk include, older adults, infants and young children, pregnant women, people with chronic illnesses, people who are homeless, people who use alcohol or illicit drugs, and those who work or exercise in the heat."

Those who take medications or have a health condition should consult their doctor or pharmacist to determine if they are at increased risk from the heat and follow their recommendations.

“Although some individuals are at higher risk, anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses,” Burgess Hawkins, a manager with the health unit's health protection division, said in the release. “Everyone should take precautions.”

The signs and symptoms of heat-related illness include dizziness or fainting, nausea or vomiting, headache, rapid breathing and heartbeat, extreme thirst, and decreased urination with unusually dark yellow urine.

If you or someone in your care experiences these symptoms, contact a health care professional, friend, or family member for help. In emergencies, call 911. If you believe that your symptoms could be related to COVID-19, contact your local testing and assessment centre.

Call Public Health Sudbury & Districts at 705-522-9200, ext. 464 (toll-free 1-866-522-9200) or visit phsd.ca for more information.