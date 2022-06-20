Heat warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, with 30C+ highs

On the heels of a cool June weekend packed with powerful winds, the heat is back on this week as temperatures climb into the 30s across central Ontario, igniting a heat warning for several areas.

Environment Canada says conditions will turn hot and humid on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday, with daytime highs reaching the low to mid-30C.

There will be little relief overnight as temperatures dip slightly to the low 20s.

The weather agency warns the heat can result in deteriorating air quality, posing a risk for children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Pet owners are reminded never to leave their animals in a parked vehicle, even with the windows cracked open.

Cooler air should arrive by Thursday.