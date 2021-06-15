Heat warning issued for Saskatoon as mercury threatens to break record

With a high of 34 anticipated Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a heat warning for the city of Saskatoon.

"Building heat over the western Prairies will bring one more day of high temperatures in the 30s to parts of Saskatchewan," the agency said in its alert.

"The forecast temperatures are about 10 degrees warmer than seasonal normals and may break high-temperature records."

According to ECCC, a cold front will move through the province tonight, bringing a risk of thunderstorms.

In its warning, ECCC said while extreme heat affects everyone, it poses greater risks for young children, and people working or exercising outdoors.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."