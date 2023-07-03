Heat warning issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka
CTVNews.ca Barrie Video Journalist
Christian D'Avino
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
The weather agency says the heat event is expected to begin Tuesday.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to fall between the high 20s and low 30s for two to three days, but the humidex is forecasted to make the temperature feel as high as the 40s.
The weather agency says the hot and humid conditions are expected to end Wednesday night.
The public is reminded to drink plenty of water and to stay in a cool place during the extreme heat event.
Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.
-
'Plains, Trains and Lines of Sight' the focus of new Regina art exhibitThe Lobby Gallery located in The Regina Performing Arts Centre is featuring a show centered on a regular sight in Saskatchewan – passing trains.
-
Kelowna, B.C., wildfire under control; evacuation alerts endEvacuation alerts and a state of local emergency caused by a wildfire on Knox Mountain in Kelowna, B.C., have ended.
-
A facelift for a frog: Much loved Regina sculpture being restoredA much loved sculpture that's been featured on the front lawn of the University of Regina College Avenue Campus since the 1970s is getting a well deserved restoration.
-
Motorcyclist in hospital after collision Monday eveningOne person was been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle Monday evening
-
Regina Chamber Music Festival brings artistic community together, organizers sayThe 2023 Regina Chamber Music Festival has kicked off with a sunrise serenade that took place in Wascana Park.
-
Edmonton Oilers' prospects lace up for annual development campJust days after this year's NHL entry draft, Edmonton Oilers' prospects hit the ice in Edmonton for the team's annual development camp.
-
Palliative care doctor calls for broader change as province discusses allowing MAiD at St. Paul’s HospitalAllowing medically assisted dying at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver isn't good enough, says a palliative care physician who wants to see an end to all religious exemptions that force patients in B.C. to transfer in order to access the care they are seeking.
-
Waterloo region under heat warningEnvironment Canada has placed nearly all of Ontario under a heat warning as more hot humid air moves into the province. Here's what you need to know.
-
BC Ferries concludes busy long weekend with more full sailings and long waitsAs the Canada Day long weekend winds down, traffic on BC Ferries from Vancouver Island to Metro Vancouver ramped up Monday.