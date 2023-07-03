Heat warning issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Simcoe County and Muskoka.

The weather agency says the heat event is expected to begin Tuesday.

Environment Canada says the temperature is expected to fall between the high 20s and low 30s for two to three days, but the humidex is forecasted to make the temperature feel as high as the 40s.

The weather agency says the hot and humid conditions are expected to end Wednesday night.

The public is reminded to drink plenty of water and to stay in a cool place during the extreme heat event.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality, resulting in the Air Quality Health Index approaching the high-risk category.