Heat warning issued for Waterloo region, cooling centres open

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Waterloo region, Guelph and Wellington County.

Daytime high temperatures reaching near 31 C with humidex values in the upper thirties are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

Tuesday night temperatures are expected to stay around 20 C, providing little relief from the heat, before temperatures break on Thursday, the warning says.

Several cooling centres are set to open, offering a cool place to beat the heat.

According to the Region of Waterloo, 12 cooling centres in Kitchener are open, eight in Cambridge are open and six in Waterloo are open.

The full list of cooling centres in Waterloo region can be found here.

In addition to the cooling centres, Waterloo region has a number of splash pads open across the city.

The City of Guelph announced on Monday it would be opening cooling centres to help people beat the heat.

Those centres can be found here.

During times of high heat and humidity, Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reminds residents of the following: