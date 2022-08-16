Heat warning issued on Vancouver Island, temperatures could reach 35 C this week

A heat warning has been issued for parts of Vancouver Island as temperatures are expected to soar as high as 35 C this week.

Environment Canada issued the warning for Eastern Vancouver Island on Tuesday, as a ridge of high pressure moves into the region.

The weather agency says temperatures will reach between 29 C to 35 C inland and 27 C near the water for areas including Duncan, Nanaimo, Nanoose Bay, Courtenay and Campbell River, B.C.

The heat wave is expected to begin Wednesday and subside on Friday. The hottest time of day will be late afternoon to early evening, Environment Canada said.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," the weather office said in a statement.

"Watch for the effects of heat illness: swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions."

There were 16 suspected heat-related deaths in B.C. in late July and early August, according to the B.C. Coroners Service.

The deaths were recorded between July 26 and Aug. 3, and most of those who died were 70 years old or older, while two were in their 40s.

One of the deaths was recorded in the Vancouver Island region, eight were in the Fraser Fraser Health region, six were in the Interior Health region and one was in the Vancouver Coastal Health area.