Heat warning lifted, mostly sunshine for rest of week

Sunshine along the riverfront in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Lira Sykja Okaj)

There is nothing but sunshine and heat in the forecast for the next several days across Windsor-Essex.

A mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday and a high of 24 but with the humidex it will feel like 30. The UV index is 9 or very high. The low will dip down to 11 Tuesday night into tomorrow.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 29. Humidex 34. UV index 9 or very high

Thursday: Sunny. High 27

Friday: Sunny. High 25

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 27

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26

