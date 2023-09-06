Heat warning persists, risk of thunderstorms Wednesday

A heat warning persists for the London and Middlesex County areas along with possible thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to reach 31C with a humidex of 39.

The forecaster is calling for clear skies as fog patches dissipate in the morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

In the afternoon, there is a 30 per cent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms hitting the region.

Wednesday night is expected to be cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and more risk of thunderstorms.

Wind will be moving southwest at 20 km/h, becoming light later in the evening.

Temperatures are expected to fall to 19C.