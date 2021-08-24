Environment Canada forecasting another hot and humid day Tuesday as a heat warning remains in effect for Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent, Leamington and Rondeau Park.

Hot and humid air can also bring deteriorating air quality.

Officials reminding the public to watch for the effects of heat illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

Sunny skies Tuesday morning with a 30 per cent chance of showers including the risk of a thunderstorm in the evening. High of 32 C. Low of 21 C.

A similar forecast Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds in the morning followed by a 40 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High of 32 C. Low of 21 C.

A mix of sun and cloud continues Thursday and Friday. Both with a 30 per cent chance of showers. Highs upwards of 31 C. Lows dropping to 19 C.

A beautiful weekend ahead. More sunshine. Temperatures rising to 31 degrees C. Lows of 19 C.

The normal High for this time of year is 25 C while the Low is 15 C.